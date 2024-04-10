Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target to $20.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 419.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.85 on Monday. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

