Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.
Cronos Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.17. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
