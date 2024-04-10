Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Cronos Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.17. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.