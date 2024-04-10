Brokerages Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) PT at $33.00

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.55 on Friday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,121,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 2,140,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,172 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

