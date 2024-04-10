GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.18.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $125.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

