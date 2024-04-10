Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

NYSE SEE opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

