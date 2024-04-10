Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Longbow Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PII. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

NYSE PII opened at $97.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48. Polaris has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

