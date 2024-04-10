Evercore ISI Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.