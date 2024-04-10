Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.50. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 716,590 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,913,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 498,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

