StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Express Co purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

