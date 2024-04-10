Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

IR stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.