New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

GBR stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.