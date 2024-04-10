Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.85.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Airgain
Institutional Trading of Airgain
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.