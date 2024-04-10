Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

Institutional Trading of Airgain

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

