StockNews.com Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $250.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

