MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

