PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

PC Connection Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $696.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

