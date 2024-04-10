Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $191.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $165.41 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

