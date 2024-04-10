SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.36. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.16.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.