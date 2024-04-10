SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.36. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

