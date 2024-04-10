Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.