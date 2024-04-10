Analysts Offer Predictions for Ally Financial Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

