Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

EQT Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

