Cytosorbents Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 78.43% and a negative return on equity of 120.24%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

CTSO stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

