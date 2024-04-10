Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.0518 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

