Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%.
Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CNR opened at C$177.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$175.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
