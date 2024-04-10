Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIG

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.30. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Big Lots by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,886 shares during the period. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.