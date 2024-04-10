StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Marin Software shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 15th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

