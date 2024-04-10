LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 target price on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.