Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $499.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
