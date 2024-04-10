Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $499.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 84,756 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

