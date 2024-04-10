Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.53. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANF. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

