Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

Aaron’s Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $239.95 million, a P/E ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 625.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

