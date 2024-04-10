Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10,211.02. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $805.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

