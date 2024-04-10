Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HMN opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,077 shares of company stock worth $2,682,021. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

