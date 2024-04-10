voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

