voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.
voxeljet Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.