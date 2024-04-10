Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Insider Buys 74,890 Shares of Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 74,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £68,898.80 ($87,202.63).
PHP opened at GBX 92.35 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,617.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. Primary Health Properties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 109 ($1.38).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
