Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Insider Buys 74,890 Shares of Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 74,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £68,898.80 ($87,202.63).

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

PHP opened at GBX 92.35 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,617.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. Primary Health Properties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 109 ($1.38).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.30) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

