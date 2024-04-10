Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Know Labs Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN KNW opened at $0.66 on Monday. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.63.
Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Know Labs will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs
About Know Labs
Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.
Featured Stories
