Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Know Labs Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN KNW opened at $0.66 on Monday. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Know Labs will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

About Know Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Know Labs by 957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 139,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Know Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Know Labs by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254,972 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Know Labs by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Know Labs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

Featured Stories

