Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.