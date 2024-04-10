Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($2.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Singular Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.62) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($9.04) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.04) EPS.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOFV opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.85. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 287.61%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.