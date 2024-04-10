Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

NYSE KEY opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

