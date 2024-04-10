American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

