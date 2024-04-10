Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 139.41%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
