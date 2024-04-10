CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,033,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 233,092 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

