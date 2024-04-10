Permian Resources Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%.
Permian Resources Price Performance
Shares of PR stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,767.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
