Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

