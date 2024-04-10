Nick von Schirnding Buys 1,112,347 Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) Stock

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) insider Nick von Schirnding acquired 1,112,347 shares of Arc Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £22,246.94 ($28,157.12).
Arc Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of LON ARCM opened at GBX 1.83 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. Arc Minerals Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.
About Arc Minerals
