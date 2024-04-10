Nick von Schirnding Buys 1,112,347 Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) Stock

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) insider Nick von Schirnding acquired 1,112,347 shares of Arc Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £22,246.94 ($28,157.12).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of LON ARCM opened at GBX 1.83 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. Arc Minerals Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

Get Arc Minerals alerts:

About Arc Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.