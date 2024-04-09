Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

AVGO traded down $9.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,326.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,291.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,092.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

