Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.27. 5,231,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

