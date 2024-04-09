Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $2.83 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.46. 4,828,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

