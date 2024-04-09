Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.7% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $173.46. 4,821,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.