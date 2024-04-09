Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282,513 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $326,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after acquiring an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.60.

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,242. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

