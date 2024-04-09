Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $386.43 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 160,220 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $386,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $77,036,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,052.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,024,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 935,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

