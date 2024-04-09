J David Wargo Sells 10,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,484.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA remained flat at $52.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

